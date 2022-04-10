Bramhastra: Ayan Mukerji Shares A Special Poster Of Ranbir And Alia And Hints About The Lovebirds Wedding…

It is all known that Bollywood's lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are soon getting married and that too in this month itself. Although there is no official confirmation, the wedding preparations and other sources confirmed the wedding. These two actors are also going to treat their fans with the Bramhastra movie. So, the director of this movie Ayan Mukerji shared a beautiful love poster of Shiva and Ishan on the occasion of Sree Rama Navami and gave us a hint about their marriage.



Along with showcasing a lovely poster of Shiva and Isha, who are seen hugging each other with much love, he also wrote, "'Love is the Light!' Part One: Shiva… is what this first chapter of Brahmāstra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be… Part One: Love. Because at its core, Brahmāstra is about the Energy of Love. A Love - that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life. So here it is, our Love Poster ! The Time feels Right for it… There is some extra love in the air these days ! And with it, a little piece of the magic of Kesariya, Pritam (Dada), Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit…

Shiva & Isha.

Ranbir & Alia.

Love - The Greatest Astra!

happytimes #kesariya #brahmastra".

Speaking about the movie, it features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia & Mouni Roy along with Alia and Ranbir Kapoor. Bramhastra movie is directed by Ayan Mukherji and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji, Marijke Desouza and Namit Malhotra under the Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions banners in association with Fox Star Studios banner.

Bollywood's superstar Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Prof. Arvind Chaturvedi, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva Tripathi and Alia Bhatt as Isha Mishra while Mouni Roy will essay the role of Damayanti Basu and Nagarjuna Akkineni will portray the character of Ajay Vashisht being an archaeologist. Finally, Dimple Kapadia will be seen as Anita Saxena in this movie. The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format' and it is being made with a whopping budget of Rs 300 crores.

In the recently released teaser of Bramhastra, Ranbir Kapoor is introduced as Shiva and he will be assigned the task of protecting the world from the demons as he holds the supernatural powers being the reincarnation of Lord Shiva… Alia will essay the role of Isha in this most-awaited movie. It will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide!