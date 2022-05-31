Bramhastra Teaser: Meet Alia, Ranbir, Amitabh Nagarjuna And Mouni Roy From This Socio-Fantasy Movie

These days the makers of the film industry are following a unique style of promotions to grab the attention of the audience and netizens. As Karan Johar's Branhastra movie is the most awaited ones of the year, the makers are all set to treat the fans of the cute jodi Ranbir and Alia with their amazing updates. Only 100 days are left for the release of the first part 'Shiva' of this series and thus, a small teaser has been unveiled today. It showcased the characterisations of the lead cast Ranbir, Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.



Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy shared the teaser of Bramhastra Part One: Shiva and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Alia shared the teaser on her Instagram page and wrote, "In just 100 days, BRAHMĀSTRA: Part One will be all yours. TRAILER OUT ON JUNE 15TH".

It introduced the entire lead cast of the movie… Ranbir aka Shiva is seen all determined to save the world while Alia Bhatt is seen supporting him. The magical part of the teaser is that it showcased Mouni as the antagonist and she is seen in a deadly appeal! On the other hand, even Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna also looked terrific in the teaser. On the whole, the teaser looked promising and raised the expectations on the movie. Even the trailer release date is also announced on this special occasion. It will be unveiled on 15th June, 2022!

Director Ayan also shared the teaser and wrote, "Special Video on this Special Date Today! *15 days to Trailer !

*100 days to Movie Release !

*(9 years since YJHD today) #brahmastratraileronjune15 P.S.: Also, our Commander-in-Chief Sreeti's Birthday".

Taran also shared the teaser and wrote, "'BRAHMASTRA' TRAILER ON 15 JUNE... #RanbirKapoor, #SSRajamouli and director #AyanMukerji make a surprise announcement: Trailer of #Brahmāstra Part One: #Shiva to unveil on 15 June 2022, almost *three months before* its release... In *cinemas* 9 Sept 2022 in multiple languages."

Speaking about the movie, it features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia & Mouni Roy along with Alia and Ranbir Kapoor. This most-awaited movie is helmed by Ayan Mukherji and is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji, Marijke Desouza and Namit Malhotra under the Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions banners in association with Fox Star Studios banner.

Bollywood's superstar Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Prof. Arvind Chaturvedi, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva Tripathi and Alia Bhatt as Isha Mishra while Mouni Roy will essay the role of Damayanti Basu and Nagarjuna Akkineni will portray the character of Ajay Vashisht being an archaeologist. Finally, Dimple Kapadia will be seen as Anita Saxena in this movie. The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format' and it is being made with a whopping budget of Rs 300 crores.

In the recently released promo of Bramhastra, Ranbir Kapoor is introduced as Shiva and he will be assigned the task of protecting the world from the demons as he holds the supernatural powers being the reincarnation of Lord Shiva… Bramhastra Part One: Shiva will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages!