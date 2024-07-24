BSK’s ‘Parakramam’ set for grand release on August 22nd

Bandi Saroj Kumar's latest venture, 'Parakramam,' is poised for a grand theatrical release on August 22nd. Directed and produced by Bandi Saroj Kumar under the BSK Mainstream banner, 'Parakramam' also features him in the lead role. The film's ensemble cast includes Sruthi Samanvi, Naga Lakshmi, Mohan Senapati, Nikhil Gopu, and Anil Kumar.

Bandi Saroj Kumar has previously made a mark with his digital releases 'Nirbandham 1 & 2' and 'Mangalyaam,' which garnered millions of views on YouTube. His innovative approach to voluntary online payments for his craft received considerable support and appreciation.

Speaking at a recent event, Bandi Saroj Kumar expressed his excitement about 'Parakramam' hitting theaters on the birthday of his favorite movie icon, Chiranjeevi. "People often criticize me for not using 'garu' after Chiranjeevi's name, but to me, he is an emotion, not just a name," Kumar explained. He continued, " 'Parakramam' is a story of class struggle. I come from a lower-middle-class background, and the film reflects some of my personal experiences. During my time at a boys' hostel in Narayanaguda, Hyderabad, I encountered classism from a wealthy neighbor, which inspired me to rise above and prove myself."

Kumar detailed his unique approach to filmmaking, explaining that while his previous works were written on set, 'Parakramam' followed a similar yet refined process. "For this feature film, I wrote the script entirely on location, tearing down three initial scripts to ensure authenticity and rawness," he said. "Lovaraju, my character in the film, represents those from the lower rungs of society. I am grateful for the industry's support and their belief in my vision."

Kumar also introduced his core team and highlighted the film's memorable characters, drawing parallels to epic narratives like the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. "Each character in 'Parakramam' has a purpose, contributing meaningfully to the story," he emphasized.

The film's Release Announcement teaser has already generated significant buzz, praised for its raw and realistic execution. As anticipation builds, the Telugu audience eagerly awaits what could be a cult hit upon its release on August 22nd.