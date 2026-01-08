BTS’s Jungkook reveals one-meal-a-day diet ahead of 2026 comeback

Seoul: BTS’s Jungkook has shared fresh details about how he is preparing for the band’s long-awaited comeback in 2026, revealing a simple yet disciplined approach to his diet and lifestyle. The singer said he is currently following a one-meal-a-day eating plan, focusing on mindful choices and physical wellbeing as part of his routine.

In a candid revelation, Jungkook explained that he looks forward to his single daily meal, which has helped him become more thoughtful about his food choices. “These days, I’m on a diet and only eat one meal a day. So I really look forward to that one meal,” he said, describing how the routine gives him a sense of fulfilment and discipline.

Alongside his diet, the BTS star emphasised the importance of physical activity. Jungkook shared that he regularly engages in activities such as badminton, bowling and jogging, and makes a point of doing cardio exercises both in the morning and at night. He also revealed that he has cut back on habits that no longer serve his health, including alcohol, in favour of more meaningful and health-focused choices.

Jungkook stressed that consistency has become a key part of his preparation, noting that small, regular efforts often lead to better results than sporadic, intense efforts. This dedication reflects his mindset as BTS continues to build anticipation for their upcoming album and world tour.

The band’s 2026 comeback has been highly anticipated worldwide, as fans await BTS’s first full group activity since completing military service. Jungkook’s insights into his personal routine offer a glimpse of how the global icon is balancing health and readiness as the group gears up to reconnect with ARMY after years apart.