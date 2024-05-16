Budget becomes biggest issue for Nani-Sujeeth’s film?

Telugu cinema's dynamic duo, Nani and director Sujeeth, are facing a setback in their collaboration as their upcoming action drama encounters budgetary challenges. The project, helmed by "Sahoo" fame Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya, has hit a roadblock over financial concerns.

Known for his stellar performances and box office successes, Nani's recent fee hike has elevated his status in the industry. However, despite his star power, the film has run into trouble due to disagreements over budget allocation.





Reports from film circles suggest that producer DVV Danayya is hesitant to greenlight the project at the scale demanded by director Sujeeth. While Nani's market value is undeniable, Danayya seems wary of approving the budget requested by Sujeeth, citing concerns about its alignment with the actor's current standing.









The impasse has sparked discussions among industry insiders, with speculation rife about the future of the much-anticipated collaboration. Fans had eagerly anticipated Nani and Sujeeth's partnership, given their individual track records of delivering successful films.





As negotiations continue behind the scenes, the fate of the project hangs in the balance, leaving fans and stakeholders on tenterhooks. With both Nani and Sujeeth known for their penchant for quality cinema, the resolution of the budgetary dispute remains a topic of keen interest in Tollywood circles.


