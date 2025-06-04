Bunny Vas drops wacky pre-look for next crazy ride, first look on June 6

The new-age production banners Sapta Aswa Creatives and Vyra Entertainments have teamed up with Bunny Vas Works to drop an eccentric and eye-grabbing pre-look poster that’s already creating waves across social media. With Bunny Vas presenting a film under his newly minted BV Works for the first time, the buzz around this project is shooting sky-high.

Bunny Vas, along with producer Bhanu Pratapa—who previously delivered hits like Thandel, AAY, and #Single—returns with another promising collaboration. Adding more strength to the project is Vyra Entertainments, known for the heartwarming blockbuster Hi Nanna, now bringing their touch to this zany venture.

The unveiled pre-look poster features a quirky lineup of masked men sporting red caps and blue face covers—an image that screams fun, mystery, and chaos. With the announcement that the First Look will drop on June 6, curiosity is mounting about the wild ride this film promises.

Directed by debutant Vijayendar S, the film is being produced by Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratapa, and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala, with Somaraju Penmetsa on board as co-producer. Backed by a solid technical team—RR Dhruvan (Music), Siddharth SJ (Cinematography), Peekay (Editing), Gandhi Nadikudikar (Art Direction), and Shilpa Tangturu (Costumes)—the project is shaping up to be a visual treat.

With youthful energy, whacky visuals, and a fresh narrative style, this untitled film is aiming to redefine fun. All eyes are now on June 6 for the grand reveal!