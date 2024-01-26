  • Menu
‘C 202’ showcases their stellar cast in first look poster

The horror thriller "C 202," directed by Munna Kasi, revealed its first look poster on Republic Day.

The horror thriller "C 202," directed by Munna Kasi, revealed its first look poster on Republic Day. The film was exclusively shot at night for enhanced effect and features a stellar cast, including Thanikella Bharani, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Satya Prakash, Shafi, Chitram Srinu, and Y Vijaya.

Munna Kasi, who serves as the director, lead actor, story/dialogue writer, music composer, and editor, shared that the screenplay is filled with suspense and horror scenes.

The movie, produced by Mighty Oak Pictures and K A Manohari, stars Sharon Riya Fernandez as the female lead. Munna Kasi hinted at a sequel to his 2019 film "Heza" and mentioned that "C 202" is in post-production at Ramanaidu studios, with a trailer release expected soon.

