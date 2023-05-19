Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Shines In Sophie Couture’s Silver Gown On The Red Carpet

It is all known that popular divas like Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Guneet Monga, Sunny Leone, Manushi Chhillar, Mrunal Thakur, Urvashi Rautela and Esha Gupta are attending the prestigious Cannes 2023 Film Festival. Well, how can we forget the beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she attends the film festival every year and sashays the red carpet with all her charm and glam. Be it her Indian appeal, western wear or Indo-western attire, she rocks on the global arena and creates noise on social media too. This year too, she made us go aww with her silver gown and shined on the red carpet. Off late, Aishwarya Rai shared beautiful pics of her Cannes 2023 on her Instagram page and treated all her fans.

This is her complete look on the red carpet… Going with the details of her outfit, she shined in Sophie Couture's outfit being a sculptural metal masterpiece. Aish wore a black gown and adorned it with a lightweight aluminium metal long coat which is enhanced with a signature corset and crystals. She left her hair flowy and went with statement red lipstick… Her swag made many go aww and turned heads too…

A close-up pic of Aishwarya Rai straight from the Cannes 2023 red carpet…

Well, this is the latest look… Ash wore a green Valentino dress off the red carpet for the interviews and looked awesome.

On the whole, the two looks of this former beauty queen made her fans and fashion freaks go jaw dropped…