Cannes 2023: Sapna Choudhary Makes her Dream Red Carpet Debut

Haryanvi dance sensation and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary makes her Cannes debut and becomes the first regional artist to walk the red carpet.

Dancing sensation of small towns and north Indian heartthrob Sapna is first ever Indian actress to collaborate with one the biggest french branch Air France. She looks completely elegant and stunning in her outfit while walking the carpet, see pictures!

Sapna says,“Cannes is not just a dream, but a lifetime dream for any actress/actor, and I am thankful to God that today I could conquered this besides the facts of not even knowing English or any international languages, I am a proud Indian standing here at Cannes for my country and my State Haryana. People of Air France are so generous and accepting, I think acceptance is the biggest step towards change and humanity as well!”

Talking about her dream debut of walking the red carpet Sapna shared,”It was an incredible experience to debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Walking the red carpet was surreal. The atmosphere was electric and I was thrilled to be there with so many other talented artists from around the world.”

She further mentioned,”Being the first regional artist to achieve this milestone is a dream come true. I never anticipated it, but I am grateful for the opportunities that have come my way and because of the support of my fans and my team.”

Her fans are gaga about her, as this is something unexpected that our true Indian desi star is making India proud from Cannes. Stay tuned here for more updates about Sapna and other Indian stars from India!