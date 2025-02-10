Captain America Takes Over Chennai Comic Con with Thrilling Red Hulk Experience

Chennai Comic Con turned into a Marvel fan haven as Captain America: Brave New World stole the spotlight with an action-packed experiential booth. With the film set for release on February 14, the event gave fans an exciting opportunity to step into the world of Captain America and Red Hulk.

The booth became the center of attention, featuring massive installations and interactive experiences. Fans lined up to pose with life-sized cutouts of Captain America’s shield and his new wings, while a towering Red Hulk cosplayer made for an imposing presence. The highlight of the booth was the Red Hulk anger meter, where attendees tested their strength by smashing a hammer, much to the delight of onlookers.

The overwhelming enthusiasm at Chennai Comic Con mirrors the mounting anticipation for Captain America: Brave New World, which sees Anthony Mackie fully embrace his role as the new Captain America. The film delves into international conflicts and political intrigue, pitting Sam Wilson against newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford.

Directed by Julius Onah and produced by Marvel heavyweights Kevin Feige and The Russo Brothers, the film promises to be an action-packed spectacle. With the Chennai Comic Con buzz adding to the excitement, Marvel fans are eagerly counting down to its big-screen debut.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to release on February 14 in English, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.




























