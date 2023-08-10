  • Menu
‘Captain Miller’ team trying in a unique way to promote the film
Versatile actor Dhanush’s next theatrical release is “Captain Miller.” The movie, directed by Arun Matheswaran, is a period-action drama. The recently released teaser has raised expectations. Now the team has come up with anunique way to promote the film.

The film’s teaser will be screened in 3500 screens across Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala starting from Friday. This is a great way to let the audiences know about the film months before its release. Kannada star hero Shiv Rajkumar will be seen in a vital cameo.

Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, and Edward Sonnenblick are playing vital roles. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, GV Prakash Kumar is rendering the tunes. The movie is all set to hit screens on 15th December.

