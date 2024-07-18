Catch ‘Dune 2’ on OTT from August 1

‘Dune 2,’ the highly anticipated sequel to the epic sci-fi masterpiece, has taken the box office by storm since its release on March 1. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson in pivotal roles, with a stellar supporting cast including Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, and Christopher Walken.

Following its theatrical success, ‘Dune 2’ is set to premiere on JioCinema OTT in India on August 1. Subscribers can enjoy the film in English and several Indian languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi, without any additional rental fees. This announcement was officially confirmed by the OTT platform.

While ‘Dune 2’ is currently available for rental on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and BookMyShow OTTs in English, JioCinema OTT offers a rent-free viewing experience for subscribers of their premium plan, priced at Rs. 29 per month. This plan ensures an ad-free movie-watching experience, making it an ideal choice for cinephiles.

With a production budget of $190 million (approximately Rs. 1,500 crores), ‘Dune 2’ has grossed a staggering $711 million (roughly Rs. 5,940 crores) worldwide, solidifying its status as a blockbuster hit. Critics and audiences alike have praised its compelling drama, breathtaking visuals, intense war sequences, and emotional depth, cementing its place as a cinematic masterpiece.

JioCinema OTT has been expanding its content library with a diverse range of films and series, catering to a global audience with multilingual streaming options.

Don't miss out on experiencing the phenomenon that is ‘Dune 2’ on GeoCinema OTT from August 1, available in multiple languages and free of rental charges for premium subscribers. Subscribe today to enjoy this cinematic marvel without interruptions.