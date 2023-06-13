  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Celebrities coming forward to screen ‘Adipurush’ for orphans

Celebrities coming forward to screen ‘Adipurush’ for orphans
x
Highlights

Pan-Indian actor Prabhas starrer “Adipurush,” directed by Om Raut, is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 16, 2023. Kriti Sanon played the female...

Pan-Indian actor Prabhas starrer “Adipurush,” directed by Om Raut, is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 16, 2023. Kriti Sanon played the female lead in this mythological drama.

A few days ago, Ranbir Kapoor pledged to distribute 10000 tickets to underprivileged children. Now, singer and entrepreneur Ananya Birla also pledged to do the same. She announced that she will also give 10000 tickets to the underprivileged. As per sources, Manchu Manoj and his wife Bhuma Mounika Reddy are also planning special show or 2500 orphan kids in Telugu states.

Saif Ali Khan is the antagonist in this movie, with Devdatta Nage and Sunny Singh playing crucial roles. Bankrolled by T-Series and Retrophiles together, the movie will be released in 3D also. Stay tuned for more interesting updates

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X