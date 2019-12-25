Celebrity Chef Jagee John's Death Mystery Deepens

The Kerala police found the body of Popular TV host and Celebrity Chef Jagee John at her house in Thiruvananthapuram under mysterious circumstances. The police is yet to ascertain the cause of her death. Jagee John used to live with her mother in Koravanakonam. Her mother says that the popular TV host had suffered memory loss in the recent days and being treated for the same.

The 38-year-old woman had made a place for herself in the field of television, fashion and fitness and one of the most followed celebrity chef down South. Her death comes as a shock for her followers. The TV fraternity too is stunned about her sudden death that too under unknown circumstances. The police has registered a case of unnatural death and is probing the case to find out more about the circumstances that led to Jagee John's death. The post mortem which should give police a clue on the cause of her sudden demise.

One of the celebrity chef's friends is said to have found the body of Jagee John in her kitchen after which she called the police. The cops who first examined the body there were no marks of injury on her body. The celebrity chef gained fame for her show Jagee's Cookbook.