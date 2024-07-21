Celebrity Cricket Carnival Season 2 gears up for November with star-studded lineup

Following the triumphant success of Season 1 in February, the much-anticipated Celebrity Cricket Carnival is set to return for its second season in November. This thrilling event, organized by Sai Krishna, unites Telugu film celebrities for an exhilarating cricket match, all for a charitable cause. The first season saw an impressive lineup of participants, including heroes Srikanth, Tarun, Ashwin Babu, Sushant, Aadi Sai Kumar, Samrat, music director Thaman, artist Bhupal, and Omkar. Their involvement and enthusiasm were pivotal to the event's success, and they are eagerly returning for Season 2.

Hero Srikanth extended his congratulations to Sai Krishna for his dedication and hard work, especially in managing to host two seasons in one year.

Music director Thaman reflected on the stress-relieving aspect of cricket and the overwhelming reception they received in Australia during Season 1. Hero Ashwin Babu appreciated the TCA for organizing cricket matches with a charitable cause, anticipating a successful curtain-raiser event in September. Hero Sushant expressed his excitement about participating again and praised Sai for his excellent organization. He looked forward to another successful season and wished Sai continued success in supporting charity. Hero Aadi Sai Kumar and Hero Samrat echoed their excitement and support, highlighting the significance of playing for a good cause.

Founder Sai Krishna expressed heartfelt gratitude to Srikanth and Tarun for their unwavering support since the beginning. He thanked everyone involved for helping make the event a grand success and for supporting the charity initiative.