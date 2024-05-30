Live
- Telangana State Formation Day: A Look at Date, History and Significance
- Welfare of the poor top priority, says PM Modi in Hoshiarpur
- Kartikeya looks confident with ‘Bhaje Vaayu Vegam’
- PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin, Singapore Open Super 750 campaign ends
- LinkedIn reveals fastest growing jobs, functions and industries for fresh graduates in India
- ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ has potential to resonate with diverse audience: Anand Deverakonda
- Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till July 6
- Mahindra University Students Bag Top Honours in Global Innovation Challenge
- A romantic melody from Kamal’s ‘Bharateeyudu 2’gets released
- ‘Non Violence’promises a glimpse into 90s Madurai
Just In
Celebrity movement: Lavanya, Varun Tej enjoys romantic London Getaway
Highlights
Lovebirds Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej are relishing their summer break with a delightful vacation in London.
Lovebirds Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej are relishing their summer break with a delightful vacation in London. The couple has been spotted exploring the picturesque streets of the city, immersing themselves in its charm and capturing cherished moments along the way.
Lavanya recently stole the spotlight in a stunning red sweater, striking a playful pose next to a classic red telephone booth, creating an adorable twinning moment with Varun.
Their social media updates have been offering fans glimpses into their London adventures, showcasing their infectious smiles and relaxed vibes as they make the most of their time together. It's clear that Lavanya and Varun are savoring every moment of their romantic escapade in London.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS