Celebrity movement: Lavanya, Varun Tej enjoys romantic London Getaway

Lovebirds Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej are relishing their summer break with a delightful vacation in London. The couple has been spotted exploring the picturesque streets of the city, immersing themselves in its charm and capturing cherished moments along the way.

Lavanya recently stole the spotlight in a stunning red sweater, striking a playful pose next to a classic red telephone booth, creating an adorable twinning moment with Varun.

Their social media updates have been offering fans glimpses into their London adventures, showcasing their infectious smiles and relaxed vibes as they make the most of their time together. It's clear that Lavanya and Varun are savoring every moment of their romantic escapade in London.