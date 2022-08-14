  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

Celesti Bairagey masters Shiv Tandav steps for 'Rajjo'

Celesti Bairagey masters Shiv Tandav steps for Rajjo
x
Highlights

'Rajjo' actress Celesti Bairagey is busy these days learning Shiv Tandav for a sequence in the show.

'Rajjo' actress Celesti Bairagey is busy these days learning Shiv Tandav for a sequence in the show. Though the actress is fond of dancing, performing Tandav, which requires so much energy and fast dance moves, is quite challenging for her.

She says: "It was really so mesmerising to perform electrifying Shiv Tandav. I love to dance and also enjoy it a lot, but never tried my hand at it so rigorously."

The actress, who hails from Assam will be seen playing the titular role in the show. It is a story about a young and energetic girl Rajjo (played by Celesti), who wants to be an athlete and how she fights the odds to fulfill her dreams.

Celesti adds: "When I heard that I have to perform Shiv Tandav I was very excited. It was really very special for me. It was tough but with the blessings of Lord Shiva, I managed to do it. Hope the audience will like it". 'Rajjo' will start airing from August 22 on Star Plus.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X