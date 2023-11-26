Chaitanya Krishna Nandamuri pins all hopes on ‘Breath’

Nandamuri Jayakrishna's 'Basavatarakarama Creations' Production No 1 is the seat-edge emotional thriller 'Breath' introducing his son Chaitanya Krishna as the hero. “Vaidyo Narayano Hari” is the tag line. Vamsi Krishna Akella is directing the film. The already released promotional content of the film has created a lot of curiosity about the film with tremendous response. The film will release worldwide on December 2. In this context, the film unit organized a grand pre-release event. Family members of Nandamuri participated as guests in this ceremony.

Nandamuri Chaitanya Krishna said, “Heartfelt greetings to all Nandamuri fans. Thank you to all our family members who came to this celebration. My grandfather Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and my paternal grandmother Basavatarakam inspired me. I grew up in their lap. With their blessings I am entering the industry under the banner of 'Basavatharakaram Creations'. My father told me to make a film with a good story. I liked the story told by director Vamsi krishna very much. This is a story that society needs with a good message. Vamsi has made this movie by taking care in all aspects with an excellent concept. We will work together again in the future.”

He added, “Almost many new actors have worked in this movie. Everyone did a great job. Heroine Veedika acted very well. The cameraman Rakesh has provided excellent visuals. It has different color grading. Mark Robin has given a wonderful BGM to this movie. After this movie he will get a very good name. Surely this film will entertain everyone.