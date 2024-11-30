Chaitra J Achar bold appearance make waves

Chaitra J Achar, who won hearts with her remarkable portrayal of Surabhi in Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side B, continues to bask in the spotlight for her acting prowess and captivating screen presence. Her role as a kind-hearted call girl in the emotional drama received widespread acclaim, solidifying her position as one of the most promising talents in the industry.

Adding to her charm, Chaitra recently turned heads with a stunning black strappy cutout velvet dress that showcased her impeccable fashion sense. Pairing the outfit with long, open hair, glossy makeup, and a swipe of pink lipstick, the actress exuded elegance and effortless glamour, leaving fans mesmerized.

While her glamorous appearances make waves, Chaitra is also gearing up for her next big project, Siddharth 40. Fans eagerly await what promises to be another engaging performance, further cementing her growing stature in the industry.







