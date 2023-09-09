‘Chandramukhi 2’ locks release date

Star choreographer, actor, producer, director, Raghava Lawrence in a lead role, Bollywood star heroine Kangana Ranaut in a titular role coming with the big budgeted film, 'Chandramukhi 2'. Senior Director P Vasu is helming this project. Subhaskaran is producing the film under prominent production house Lyca Productions.

Recently, the film team came with th release date of the film. This horror-fantasy is scheduled to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam languages on 28th September. Venkat Upputuri, Venkata Ratnam Sakhamuri are releasing 'Chandramukhi 2' in Telugu states under Radhakrishna Entertainments banner.

Earlier 'Chandramukhi 2' was announced to release on 15th September. But, due to unavoidable technical delays the film is now releasing on 28th September worldwide. Confirming the same, makers unveiled a video along with announcement.

Recently released 'Chandramukhi 2' trailer has multiplied the expectations on the film. 17 years ago, “Chandramukhi” tried to take her vengeance on Vettaiah Raajah by breaking the doors of her room where she was captivated with her signature warcry, 'Laka Laka Laka', but in vain. After all these years, she is once again coming back to take her revenge.

The trailer promises that 'Chandramukhi 2' will engage and entertain the audience with horror and comedy elements. While Kangana Ranaut is getting ready to impress as “Chandramukhi,” Raghava Lawrence will be seen in stylish look and as Vettaiah Raajah. Vadivelu will evoke laughs with his unique style of comedy. Apart from ythe main cast, Laxmi Menon, Mahima Nambiar, Radhika Sarath Kumar, Vignesh, Ravimariya, Shrishti Dange, Subhiksha, YG Mahendran, Rao Ramesh, Sai Aiyyappan, Suresh Menon, Shatru, TM Karthik will be seen in other pivotal roles.