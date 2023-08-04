Chaos in Baby success tour: Producer SKN fires on media people; later says sorry

‘Baby’ starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj in lead roles becomes blockbuster. Sai Rajesh is the director. It collected up to Rs. 7 crores on the first day of its release. Even after 20 days of its release, it is still going strong in terms of collections. The movie continues to earn around Rs.85 crores at the box office.









Recently, this film unit visited Bhimavaram in AP as part of success tour. Many fans reached the theatre after knowing this. Along with them, some local media representatives also came in a group, and the bouncers pushed them without noticing that they were media representatives. And then behaved a bit badly towards them. They all got worried. Then the film producer SKN stopped the car.

They all got into an argument with SKN who got out of the car. SKN also showed some anger on the media representatives. And then immediately apologized to them and the quarrel was settled. One of the media representative was slightly injured and hospitalised. Currently, the video of this fight is going viral on social media.







