Charming glimpse of Champion’s world

Young hero Roshan is coming up with a period sports drama ‘Champion’, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Pradeep Advaitham. The film is a joint production from Swapna Cinemas, Anandi Art Creations, and Concept Films, with Zee Studios presenting. It promises a fresh and emotionally rich cinematic experience, something Swapna Cinemas has consistently delivered with their distinctive storytelling choices.

After creating a strong buzz with the first-look posters and teaser, the makers are now expanding the film’s world through character-driven glimpses. While the teaser introduced audiences to the fierce determination of Michael C Williams, the promo of the first single, ‘Gira Gira Gingiraagirey’, throws the spotlight on Chandrakala, played by Anaswara Rajan.

The glimpse introduces Chandrakala as a strong-willed village belle with dreams much bigger than her surroundings. She longs to shine as a drama artist and eventually establish her own troupe. Anaswara Rajan plays the role impressively, making Chandrakala the heartbeat of the film. Her scenes radiate charm, ambition, and liveliness, making it clear that her character is very pivotal. The glimpses also tease the delightful chemistry between Roshan and Anaswara, positioning their love story as a central, heartwarming layer of ‘Champion’.

Composed by Mickey J Meyer, the promo promises to be a soothing and melodic delight. Ram Miriyala’s charismatic vocals hint at a song that beautifully captures Chandrakala’s world and spirit. The full lyrical track drops on November 25th.

Production designer Thota Tharani recreates the pre-Independence era with astonishing detail, while cinematographer R Madhie brings the visuals to life with immersive frames and striking color palettes. The editing is handled by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.