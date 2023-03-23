Check Out The Friday Special OTT Releases Of This Week

Tollywood new releases Rangamarthanda and Das Ka Dhamki movies released yesterday in the theatres on the occasion of the Ugadi festival. So, this Friday we have special OTT releases… Right from Balagam to Pathaan, a few most-awaited movies are ready to hit the popular digital screens. A total of 18 new releases are ready to entertain the movie buffs and small screen lovers…



We have listed down the new releases of this Friday and the coming week too… Take a look!

1. Pathaan

Release Date: 23rd January, 2023

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Star Cast: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Gautam Rode, Gavie Chahal and Shaji

Director: Siddharth Anand

Genre: Action Thriller

Going with the trailer, it starts off with John Abraham challenging the Indian army that he will destroy the country but here enter the country's most-trusted soldier Pathaan. He is assigned the mission to destroy the enemy. Deepika Padukone also joins him in this mission. The trio's action-packed sequences, high-end missile and rifle chases are just out of the box… The makers gave SRK the perfect come-back mission and for sure it's a treat for all the movie buffs as well. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Shah Rukh will bring down the enemy John Abraham.

2. Balagam

Release Date: 24th March, 2023

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Star Cast: Priyadarshi, Kavya Kalyanram, Sudhakar Reddy and Muraleedhar GoudDirector: Siddharth Anand

Genre: Feel Good Family Drama

Director: Venu

3. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Release Date: 24th March, 2023

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Star Cast: Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar

Genre: Action Thriller

Director: Ajay Singh

Now, it's time to check the new releases of Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney+ Hostar…

Amazon Prime Video

March 22

Sanandresito

March 24

Reggie

Top Gun: Maverick

March 28

Big Trip 2: Special Delivery

Disney+ Hotstar

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 24th, 2023:

• Up Here

• Witness Disaster

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 25th, 2023:

• Saturdays (S1, 6 episodes)

• Secrets of Sulphur Springs (S3)

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 29th, 2023:

• 9-1-1: Lonestar – Season 4 – Episode 7

• Bob's Burgers – Season 13 – Episode 13

• Crimes Against Nature (S2)

• Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 4 episodes)

• Good Trouble – Season 4 – Episode 10

• Grey's Anatomy – Season 19 – New Episode

• Incredibly Small World (S1)

• Kindred

• NCIS – Hawaii – Season 2 – New Episode

• NCIS – Season 20 – New Episode

• Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2 – Episode 215 "The Summit" & Episode 216 "Plan 99"

• Station 19 – Season 6 – New Episode

• The Great North – Season 3 – New Episode

• The Mandalorian – Season 3 – Episode 5

• Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Season 3 – Episode 9

Netflix

Available March 23

• Johnny

• The Night Agent

Available March 24

• Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

• Love is Blind: Season 4

Available March 28

Mae Martin: SAP

Available March 29

• Emergency: NYC

• Unseen

• Wellmania

Available March 30

• Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold

• From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke

• Unstable

So guys enjoy watching these new shows this weekend…