Doctors Democratic Panel enters first ever online APMC race

Tadepalli: The election process for the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) has formally commenced, evoking a positive response from doctors across the state. The government’s decision to conduct APMC elections after the state bifurcation has been widely welcomed by the medical fraternity.

Against this backdrop, candidates of the Doctors Democratic Panel, led by former Indian Medical Association (IMA) president Dr Nanda Kishore and Dr Karthik, filed their nominations on at the APMC office in Tadepalli.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Nanda Kishore announced that the APMC elections will be held on February 9. He said that for the first time in the history of the council, the elections will be conducted entirely an online system.

He informed that a total of 13 candidates from the Doctors Democratic Panel are contesting the elections. “Keeping in view the reforms introduced earlier, our panel is contesting with the sole aim of resolving the long-pending issues of doctors and strengthening the medical council,” he stated.

Dr Karthik said that nearly 1.35 lakh doctors are registered in Andhra Pradesh, of whom more than 55,000 are eligible to exercise their voting rights in the election. He explained that online polling will take place on February 9 from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm. “If our panel is elected, we will work towards constructing a dedicated building for the APMC and introduce further medical reforms for the benefit of the medical community,” he assured.

Leaders of the panel appealed to doctors across the state to actively participate in the online voting process and ensure the victory of the Doctors Democratic Panel to safeguard the self-respect of the medical fraternity and to secure their legitimate demands.

Several prominent doctors addressed the meeting, including Government Doctors’ Association president Dr. Jayadhar, Dr. Arava Venkata Subba Reddy, Dr. Avvaru Arjun Kumar, Dr. I. Vani, Dr. Jayashekhar, Dr. Chitla Kiran Kumar, Dr. Lanka Srinivasa Rao, Dr. Shaik Mastan Basha, Dr. Biji Rahul, Dr. Pidugu Vijaya Bhaskar, Dr. O. Manoranjan Reddy, and others.