‘Chiranjeeva’ review: Muddled narration

Chiranjeeva, written and directed by actor Abhinaya Krishna, tries to blend fantasy, comedy, and thriller elements but ends up being a confused and unengaging watch. The story revolves around Raj (Raj Tarun), an ambulance driver who gains the bizarre ability to see people’s lifelines after an accident. While the premise holds potential, the execution falters at every turn. The film’s first half spends far too long introducing unnecessary subplots and comedic bits, delaying the core story. By the time the central conflict involving a corrupt minister (Raja Ravindra) arrives, the viewer’s interest has already waned.

The concept of a man who can foresee death could have been handled with emotional depth or gripping tension, but Krishna instead leans heavily on slapstick humor, diluting any sense of thrill.

Raj Tarun’s performance is passable, relying on his natural comedic timing, but the repetitive jokes and predictable sequences fail to engage. Kushita Kallapu adds glamour but her romantic track with Raj Tarun feels outdated and adds little to the story. The supporting cast from Jabardasth manages a few laughs, yet even these moments feel misplaced in a film that should have prioritized suspense.

Technically, Chiranjeeva disappoints further. The production values appear low, with inconsistent editing and a background score that fails to elevate the mood. The second half offers a few redeeming thrills, but the climax is utterly predictable.

Despite its fresh idea, Chiranjeeva ultimately suffers from weak writing, inconsistent tone, and poor execution. What could have been an engaging supernatural comedy turns into a flat, forgettable affair that neither excites nor entertains.