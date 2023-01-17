Chiranjeevi And Meher Ramesh's Bholaa Shankar New Schedule Commences Today…

Megastar Chiranjeevi bagged the biggest hits of this season with his recent movie Waltair Veerayya. This film was released as a Pongal special and is running well in the theatres with positive talk. Along with Chiranjeevi, even mass maharaja Ravi Teja also essayed a prominent role in the movie and turned the movie into a blockbuster. Well, next Chiranjeevi is teaming up with Meher Ramesh for 'Bholaa Shankar' movie. Already the shooting has been kick-started earlier and now, the makers began their new schedule today in Kolkata.



Director Meher Ramesh shared a pic from the sets and announced his great news to all the fans of Megastar… Take a look!

Along with sharing the pics, he also wrote, "Continuing the Mega Blockbuster Festive Vibe with High Positive Energy #BholaaShankar New Schedule commences today in a Huge Kolkata set".

Both the director Meher Ramesh and producer Anil Sunkara are seen posing for the pics with the background of Maa Kaali idol.

Casting Details of Bholaa Shankar:

• Chiranjeevi as Bhola Shankar

• Tamannaah

• Keerthy Suresh as Bhola Shankar's sister

• Murali Sharma

• Raghu Babu

• Rao Ramesh

• Vennela Kishore

• P. Ravi Shankar

• Tulasi Shivamani

• Pragathi

• Sreemukhi

• Bithiri Sathi

• Satya Akkala

• Rashmi Gautam

• Uttej

• Getup Srinu

• Lobo

Bholaa Shankar is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced on 15th November last year. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it.