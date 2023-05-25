Chiranjeevi leaks pictures from ‘Bholaa Shankar’ shoot location

Megastar Chiranjeevi has the habit of leaking things about his films. Fans term this act “Chiru Leaks,” and they enjoy every bit of it. Now the actor has leaked a few pictures from the song shoot of his next film “Bholaa Shankar” directed by Meher Ramesh.



The makers recently canned a duet featuring the ‘Acharya’ actor and Tamannaah Bhatia in Switzerland, and the shared pictures were from this song shoot. He wrote that the shooting happened very well and hoped the audience would love the song.

Chiranjeevi also wrote that he wwould reveal a few more things about “Bholaa Shankar” shortly. Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth are playing vital roles in this family entertainer, which is produced by AK Entertainments. Mahati Swara Sagar is composing the tunes. The movie will hit the screens on 11th August 2023.