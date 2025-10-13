Live
Chiranjeevi Meets Hyderabad CP Sajjanar
Megastar Chiranjeevi paid a courtesy call on Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar. He met Sajjanar, presented him with a bouquet of flowers, and wished him well on his recent assumption of office as Hyderabad CP.
Chiranjeevi and Sajjanar share a good rapport. During Sajjanar’s previous stint as Cyberabad CP, both participated in several programs together to raise public awareness about the importance of plasma donation during the Corona pandemic.
The megastar is currently acting in the film ‘Mana Shankara Varaprasad’, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film will be released as a Sankranthi gift.
