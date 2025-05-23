Chiranjeevi Surprises Director Bobby with Priceless Omega Watch After Waltair Veerayya Success

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is known for his deep love and respect for his fans, often becomes emotional when those fans grow into directors and go on to make films with him. Recently, he showed this affection with a heartwarming gesture toward director Bobby Kolli.

Bobby, who directed Chiranjeevi in the blockbuster Waltair Veerayya, received a surprise invitation to the Megastar’s home—where Chiru gifted him an expensive luxury watch as a token of appreciation.

Bobby was overwhelmed and shared his happiness on social media with the following post:

“A beautiful MEGA surprise from the Boss himself 🤩

Thank you dearest Megastar @KChiruTweets garu for this priceless gift 💝

Your love, encouragement, and blessings mean the world to me, annaya 🙏

I’ll cherish this moment forever 🤗”

— Bobby (@dirbobby), May 22, 2025

In the viral photos, the luxury Omega Seamaster Diver 300M watch worn by Bobby has caught everyone’s attention. According to online sources, the watch is worth approximately ₹4.88 lakhs.

Fans are showering Chiranjeevi with praise, commenting, "Annayya is everyone’s brother. He always stands by his fans and appreciates those who love him."

Blockbuster Success of Waltair Veerayya

The Chiru-Bobby collaboration previously resulted in the mass entertainer Waltair Veerayya, which turned out to be a massive hit. The film showcased Chiranjeevi’s unmatched screen presence, punchy dialogue delivery, and impeccable comic timing. It collected ₹108 crores in just three days, eventually reaching a record ₹236 crores in its theatrical run.

Next Project Together

Now, Bobby is preparing for another film with Chiranjeevi. Though Chiru is currently busy with projects under Anil Ravipudi and Srikanth Odela, discussions for Bobby's film are already complete. According to reports, Chiru has approved the script, and an official announcement is expected soon.











