Chiranjeevi undergoing massive body transformation for ‘Viswambhara’; here is the video

Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the commencement of shooting for his much-anticipated socio-fantasy film, "Vishwambhara." The Padma Vibhushan awardee took to social media to share a video showcasing his dedicated gym workout, aiming for a lean and fit appearance in the movie.

In the video, Chiranjeevi can be seen sweating it out under the guidance of his fitness trainer. Expressing his enthusiasm, he tweeted, “Gearing up…and raring to go.” The actor's commitment to achieving a specific physical look for the film adds to the anticipation surrounding "Vishwambhara."

The film's team had recently announced the initiation of discussions on action choreography sessions, involving the film’s director Mallidi Vassishta, choreographer duo Ram-Lakshman, and cinematographer Chota K Naidu.

"Vishwambhara" is produced by Vamsi and Pramod under the UV Creations banner. The soundtrack for this highly-anticipated project is composed by the Oscar-winning MM Keeravani. The film is slated for release during the Sankranthi festive season next year, promising a cinematic spectacle for Chiranjeevi's fans.





