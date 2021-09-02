Chiranjeevi's decision is still pending!

Megastar Chiranjeevi's next film is titled, Acharya. Koratala Siva is the film's director. The film was supposed to release in May this year but there is no clarity on the same. As of now, the makers are considering Diwali for the film's release.

But, the Tollywood industry follows a sentiment where only a few films release during Diwali. There is a myth that the films that release during Diwali won't do well at the box office.

Meanwhile, the new reports in the media reveal to us that Chiranjeevi is planning to push his film's release to Christmas. If it is true, it will affect the release plans of Pushpa.

As per the latest buzz, a final decision is yet to be taken on the same. We have to wait some more days to arrive at a conclusion over the same.