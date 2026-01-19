Chiranjeevi’s ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ Creates Box Office Storm

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Sankranthi sensation ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ has been showing sheer domination at the box office ever since it arrived in cinemas six days ago. The film, which opened to massive Sankranthi crowds, has not slowed down for a moment, with its momentum only growing stronger with each passing day. Chiranjeevi’s unmatched pull among family audiences, paired with Anil Ravipudi’s humour-filled narrative, Victory Venkatesh’s special appearance, and Nayanthara’s impactful presence as the leading lady, has created the kind of theatrical surge rarely seen in recent years.

‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ has achieved what most big films take weeks to accomplish. The movie reached breakeven in all territories, domestic and overseas, in a mere six days, with a stunning ₹261 Cr+ worldwide gross already on the board, and is marching towards ₹300 Cr gross. The film has surpassed the final sales of They Call Him OG (2.78M), recording 2.81M+ ticket sales in six days.

The movie now stands second among the all-time highest share-collecting films in AP and TS with ₹13.85 Cr share. ‘SankranthikiVasthunnam,’ also directed by Anil Ravipudi, holds the top spot with a ₹14.05 Cr share. Earlier, the film shattered RRR’s industry record to emerge as the highest-grossing film on Day 5.

The overseas run has been equally explosive. In North America, ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ has already raced past the $2.6 million mark and has become the biggest grosser for Chiranjeevi in the region, breaching his previous best of Sye Raa. All signs point toward a $3 million+ gross very soon, positioning it as the biggest overseas grosser ever for Anil Ravipudi as well.

‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ is not just a Sankranthi winner, but is emerging as an industry hit among regional movies. Once again, Chiranjeevi proves why he remains the ultimate star of Telugu cinema.