Chitrapuri Colony president Anil Kumar refutes corruption allegations

In a bid to clear the air around ongoing controversies, Chitrapuri Colony President Vallabhaneni Anil Kumar addressed a press conference, strongly refuting allegations of corruption and irregularities that have circulated in recent years. The session served as a platform to not only debunk rumors but also to update the media on new developmental projects, including the much-awaited Sapphire Suites tower.

“Every six months, we meet as a family to discuss issues and solutions. But instead of joining us, some outsiders—many without any official ties to the colony—are spreading false claims of scams worth thousands of crores,” stated Mr. Anil Kumar. “We invited them to present evidence at this press meet, but none came forward. We believe in transparency.”

Chitrapuri Colony currently houses 4,713 families, and its current estimated value ranges between ₹700 to ₹850 crore. Addressing claims of a ₹3,000 crore scam, Kumar clarified that the land was not allotted free of cost and that all construction has followed due legal process.

The colony, exclusively for film industry members, has seen 60% of its residents from this community, while others sold their units post-allotment. The Sapphire Suites, a 51-floor high-rise, is slated to launch during Shravanam, equipped with modern amenities. If completed in 48 months, the project will help clear ₹170 crore in debt, without burdening residents.

The press meet clarified that no water scarcity exists, and that flats remain available for genuine film workers. Any non-film members enrolled after 2023 will be removed following verification. The General Body Meeting in September will allow complainants to present their side officially.

Also present were Colony Secretary Mr. Dorai, and committee members Lalitha, Ramakrishna, Raghu, Lahari, among others.