Christmas 2021: Bollywood And Tollywood Celebs Celebrated The Special Day With All Their Joyous Mood…

Today being the most-awaited Christmas festival, the whole world is celebrating it with a happy and joyous mood! Even our dear celebs like Preity Zinta, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and a few other Tollywood celebs also extended their wishes to all the fans with special social media fans…

Akshay Kumar

Sending my warmest wishes for the holiday season ♥️ May this wonderful time of the year, bring you lots of reasons to cheer and good luck. Merry Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/TNgsnzVFUw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 25, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan

T 4139 - "Be nice without reasons and keep smiling all seasons" Merry Christmas 🤶 🎅 🎄 and a lovely weekend 💐💕🌹💕 ~ Ef P Ahuj pic.twitter.com/sMNBWBKAuj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 25, 2021

Preity Zinta

Preity celebrated the Christmas festival with her family and wished her fans jotting down, "Wishing you all a Merry, happy & a safe Christmas from my family to yours. This year it's just mom, us and the twins. Feels strange to be home alone on Christmas but it was the safest option looking at the current situation. I'm so grateful to spend so much quality time with my family loads of love & light to all of you. Stay safe everyone. #Merrychristmas #ting".

Ananya Pandey

Ananya extended the Christmas wishes to all her fans sharing a beautiful pic of herself on the Instagram Stories…

Anushka Sharma

Presently Anushka is with Virat Kohli in South Africa… They celebrated Vamika's first Christmas with much joy and she also shared a pic of kids tent filled with colourful balls.

Shahid Kapoor

Our dear Jersey star shared a stylish pic of himself and looked awesome in the black shirt and teamed it with a black jacket which has white-black strips in the bottom! He wished his fans jotting down, "Merry Christmas... from Sasha Santa!"

Malaika Arora

Even Malaika also celebrated this festival with much joy with her family… She looked awesome in the red outfit and posed along with her mother, father and dear son!

Arjun Kapoor

Even Arjun also shared an awesome series of pics on his Instagram and extended festival wishes to his fans!

Soha Ali Khan

Soha celebrated the festival with her family and is seen twinning in the same outfit with her dear hubby and little Innaya. Even Soha's mother was also part of these celebrations…

Nayanthara

Nayan shared a beautiful pic with her beau Vignesh and wished all her fans…

Ram Charan Tej

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas 🎄 Do have a safe and sound holiday ! — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 25, 2021

Nani

Merry Christmas…