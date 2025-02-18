Live
Just In
Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ set for 2026 release; Matt Damon FL unveiled
Christopher Nolan, known for his intricate storytelling and nonlinear narratives, has captivated audiences worldwide. Following the successful Interstellar re-release, which set new box office records, the visionary filmmaker is now gearing up for his next epic, The Odyssey.
The film has already generated immense buzz, especially with the release of the first look featuring Matt Damon as the legendary Greek hero Odysseus. Set after the Trojan War, the movie will chronicle Odysseus' perilous journey home, bringing one of the oldest and most revered stories to life.
Describing the project, Nolan previously stated, "The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using groundbreaking IMAX film technology. It will bring Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX screens for the first time."
The film’s official X account confirmed Damon’s role, announcing, "Matt Damon is Odysseus. A film by Christopher Nolan, #TheOdysseyMovie arrives in theaters on July 17, 2026." This marks Damon’s third collaboration with Nolan after Interstellar and Oppenheimer.
The star-studded cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong’o. Reports suggest that The Odyssey will have a runtime exceeding three hours, making it one of Nolan’s most ambitious projects to date.