Cinema legends honored at NTR Awards event

The Daspalla Hotel in Hyderabad hosted a prestigious event honoring distinguished personalities from the film industry in the name of the legendary actor Padma Shri Dr. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR). The ceremony began with a prayer to Lord Ganesha, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and NTR's songs.

Notable guests included Nandamuri Mohan Krishna, Nandamuri Mohan Roopa, Murali Mohan, K.L. Damodar Prasad, T. Prasanna Kumar, MAA Vice President Madala Ravi, and several other prominent figures.

Murali Mohan expressed his joy at the awards being named after NTR, reminiscing about his close relationship with the iconic actor and praising his political achievements, including founding a party and introducing welfare schemes. He expressed gratitude for receiving the NTR Lifetime Achievement Award.

Nandamuri Mohan Krishna described NTR as synonymous with sensational achievements in cinema and politics, praising his versatile roles and swift political success. He expressed pride in being NTR's son and congratulated Kalavedika for organizing the event.

Producer Ganapathi Reddy of Arunasree Entertainments expressed pride in sponsoring the event, acknowledging Kalavedika's past successes and hoping for more collaborative efforts with Raghavi Media.

Nandamuri Mohan Roopa highlighted NTR's legacy and global impact, praising his roles in iconic films and his status as a legendary actor. She also congratulated Nandamuri Balakrishna for his recent successes and commended Kalavedika and Raghavi Media for the grand event.