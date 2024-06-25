Live
- J&K Lt Governor visit Baltal base camp, reviews arrangement for Amarnath Yatra
- Ajit Pawar hails CBI probe into NEET row, notification on anti-paper leak law
- US moots one-stop screening with India at aviation summit
- Sri Sri Ravi Shankar meets Iceland PM, discusses need to prioritise mental health issues
- Annual credit plan of Rs 41 lakh crore proposed for 2024-25 for Maharashtra
- Telangana BJP observes black day to mark 50 years of Emergency
- Shinde directs strict action against hoarding, bogus seed companies
- Snapchat introduces new safety features to protect teens from online harm
- Jaipur design house scripts an artistry tale at Lucknow Airport's new terminal
- Hand to Hand, An handloom exhibition kicked off at Kalinga hall Cultural hall
Just In
Cinematography Minister Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy to visit as special guest for NTR Film Awards 2024
Highlights
In tribute to the legendary Padma Shri Dr Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao, Kalavedika (RV Ramana Murthy) and Raghavi Media are organizing the NTR Film Awards 2024.
The event will celebrate renowned actors and actresses in cinema and will take place at Hotel Dasapalla in Hyderabad. Telangana State Minister for Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography, Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy is attending the event as the special guest, reflecting his deep admiration for NTR.
The ceremony, scheduled for June 29th, invites film celebrities and NTR fans to join and make the event a grand success.
