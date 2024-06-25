Cinematography Minister Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy to visit as special guest for NTR Film Awards 2024

In tribute to the legendary Padma Shri Dr Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao, Kalavedika (RV Ramana Murthy) and Raghavi Media are organizing the NTR Film Awards 2024.

The event will celebrate renowned actors and actresses in cinema and will take place at Hotel Dasapalla in Hyderabad. Telangana State Minister for Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography, Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy is attending the event as the special guest, reflecting his deep admiration for NTR.

The ceremony, scheduled for June 29th, invites film celebrities and NTR fans to join and make the event a grand success.