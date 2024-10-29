  • Menu
'Citadel: Honey Bunny' new trailer showcases action-packed Samantha

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ new trailer showcases action-packed Samantha
Excitement is soaring as Citadel: Honey Bunny, the much-awaited web series, prepares for its grand release on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by the acclaimed duo Raj & DK, the series stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, bringing together one of the year’s most anticipated collaborations.

Slated to premiere on November 7, 2024, Citadel: Honey Bunny has already dropped its second trailer, giving viewers a glimpse into the action-packed thriller. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s intense action sequences have generated considerable buzz, building excitement around her powerful performance.

Alongside Varun and Samantha, the series boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and KashviMajmundar. Directed by Sita R. Menon, along with Raj & DK, the series blends high-stakes action with family-centered drama.

Produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, The Russo Brothers’ AGBO, and Raj & DK, Citadel: Honey Bunny promises an electrifying OTT experience. Set to be available in Telugu as well, the series is backed by Aman Pant's pulse-pounding score, adding to its gripping narrative.

With a star-studded cast and compelling storyline, Citadel: Honey Bunny is shaping up to be a must-watch series for fans of action and drama alike.

