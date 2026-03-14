‘Cocktail 2’ locks June 19 release; teaser to arrive this week

The makers of Cocktail 2 have officially announced the release date of the much-awaited sequel, confirming that the film will hit theatres on June 19, 2026. The project aims to revive the popular franchise with a fresh storyline and a new ensemble cast.

The film features an interesting star combination with Shahid Kapoor playing the male lead, while Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon appear as the female leads. The casting of the trio has already generated curiosity among fans and movie enthusiasts, as audiences are eager to see their on-screen chemistry.

According to the makers, the film will carry forward the youthful and entertaining spirit associated with the franchise while introducing a completely new narrative and characters. The original Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, was widely appreciated for its stylish storytelling, music, and modern take on relationships.

As part of the promotional campaign for the sequel, the makers are preparing to release the film’s first teaser on March 18. The teaser is expected to give audiences their first glimpse of the film’s tone, characters, and overall vibe.

With the announcement of the release date and teaser launch, excitement surrounding the film is gradually building. The combination of a well-known title and a star-studded cast has already started generating buzz on social media and among film circles.

As the promotional activities begin to gather momentum, more updates about Cocktail 2 are expected in the coming weeks, further raising anticipation ahead of its theatrical release next year.