Confirmed: Adipurush Runtime Locked

The highly anticipated film, Adipurush, is scheduled to premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 13, 2023, three days before its worldwide release. It features popular actor Prabhas in the lead role and is directed by Om Raut. Kriti Sanon is the female lead in this mythological drama.

As per the festival's official website, the movie has a lengthy runtime of 174 minutes. Along with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage, portraying the characters of Ravana, Lakshmana, and Hanuman, respectively.

T Series and Retrophiles have produced Adipurush, which will release in both IMAX and 3D formats. The music is composed by Ajay-Atul.