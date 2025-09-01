Live
Coolie Day 18 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Film Earns ₹279 Cr in India
Rajinikanth’s Coolie collects ₹3.10 Cr on Day 18, taking the total India net to ₹279.10 Cr. The film crosses ₹500 Cr globally and continues its strong run in theatres.
Rajinikanth’s movie Coolie: The Powerhouse is still doing well in theaters. After 18 days, it has earned ₹279.10 crore in India. Worldwide, the film has made over ₹500 crore, making it a big hit this year.
On Day 18, the movie earned about ₹3.10 crore in India from all languages. The film had a strong opening week and is still popular in some places, especially Tamil Nadu and Telangana.
The Tamil version had around 26% of seats filled on Sunday. The Telugu version had about 19% occupancy, and the Hindi version had nearly 19%.
Even though earnings usually drop after the first week, Coolie is doing well on weekends, with more people watching on Saturdays and Sundays.
The movie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruthi Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Aamir Khan. It is produced by Sun Pictures.