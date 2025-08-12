Live
Coolie Movie Starring Rajinikanth to Release on 14 August | Ticket Booking Update
Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth, is set to release on 14 August.
Coolie stars Rajinikanth and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It will be released on 14 August.
Fans in Hyderabad are waiting for ticket bookings. But bookings are not open yet.
Many fans are excited about the movie. Everyone wants to watch it on release day.
The movie is 2 hours and 49 minutes long. Fans can’t wait to see their favorite star on the big screen.
Other stars like Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Upendra, and Soubin have new movies coming soon. Fans across India are excited for their films too.
