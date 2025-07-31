‘Coolie’ team comes with innovative promotional campaign

With just two weeks left for release, the promotional engine for Coolie—starring Superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj—is in full throttle. Slated for a grand worldwide release on August 14, the Sun Pictures-backed film is being touted as a pan-India spectacle with a multi-language release strategy and an ensemble cast.

What’s creating waves now is Coolie’s unique partnership with Amazon India, which marks a first-of-its-kind publicity campaign in Indian cinema. Parcels shipped across the country are now arriving at doorsteps wrapped in specially designed Coolie posters—customised for each region. This direct-to-home promotion reflects a smart blend of visibility and localisation, signalling a new trend in film marketing.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, packages feature posters of Rajinikanth alongside Nagarjuna, who plays the main antagonist. In Hindi-speaking regions, it's Rajini with Aamir Khan, another key cast member. Upendra is highlighted in Karnataka-bound parcels, while Soubin Shahir features on those delivered in Kerala. This region-specific approach taps into local fan bases by spotlighting familiar faces alongside the superstar.

The film also features Shruti Haasan, Pooja Hegde, and Sathyaraj, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. So far, three songs have been released, with the much-anticipated trailer expected to drop soon.

By embedding itself in daily routines through Amazon parcels, Coolie is pushing the boundaries of how films engage with audiences. The campaign draws comparisons to the Kabali promotion, where Air Asia unveiled a Rajini-themed aircraft. With advance bookings expected to open shortly, Coolie’s smart marketing play could be a game-changer in connecting with diverse language markets across India.