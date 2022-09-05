Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2022: Check Out The Complete Winners List Of Day 2…

The last weekend turned into a big one with the gala aura of the prestigious Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2022. The grandeur event was held on both Saturday and Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.



The awards are presented to Hollywood artists who did exceptional work in the artistic, technical achievement, animation, reality and documentary categories. Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back docuseries, the Adele One Night Only variety special, the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Adele and Eminem bagged their first Emmy wins.

Here is the complete winners list of Day 2… Take a look!

Outstanding Motion Design (Juried Award)

• WINNER: Home Before Dark (Apple TV+)

• Jon Berkowitz, Creative Director

• Brad Colwell, Creative Director

• Kimberly Tang, Associate Creative Director

• Nolan Borkenhagen, Art Director

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

• Anthony A. Anderson – Anacostia as Sean Williams (YouTube)

• Bill Burr – Immoral Compass (The Roku Channel)

• Brendan Gleeson – State of the Union (Sundance TV)

• WINNER: Tim Robinson – I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)

• Ikechukwu Ufomadu – Cake (FX)

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

• Jacinte Blankenship – Intersection (YouTube)

• WINNER: Patricia Clarkson – State of the Union (Sundance TV)

• Desi Lydic – Desi Lydic Foxsplains (YouTube)

• Rhea Seehorn – Cooper's Bar (AMC)

• Sydnee Washington – Bridesman (YouTube)

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

• WINNER: Abbott Elementary – Wendy O'Brien (ABC)

• Barry – Sherry Thomas and Sharon Bialy (HBO/HBO Max)

• Curb Your Enthusiasm – Allison Jones and Ben Harris (HBO/HBO Max)

• Hacks – Jeanne McCarthy and Nicole Abellera Hallman (HBO/HBO Max)

• Only Murders in the Building – Bernard Telsey and Tiffany Little Canfield (Hulu)

• Ted Lasso – Theo Park (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

• Euphoria – Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, and Jennifer Venditti (HBO/HBO Max)

• Ozark – Alexa L. Fogel, Tara Feldstein Bennett, and Chase Paris (Netflix)

• Severance – Rachel Tenner and Bess Fifer (Apple TV+)

• Stranger Things – Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett, and Chase Paris (Netflix)

• WINNER: Succession – Avy Kaufman and Francine Maisler (HBO/HBO Max)

• Yellowjackets – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark, and Jennifer Page (Showtime)

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

• Dopesick – Avy Kaufman and Erica Arvold (Hulu)

• The Dropout – Jeanie Bacharach, Mark Rutman, and Alison Goodman (Hulu)

• Inventing Anna – Linda Lowy, Jamie Castro, Allison Estrin, Henry Russell Bergstein, Juliette Ménager, Simone Bär, and Alexandra Montag (Netflix)

• Pam & Tommy – Mary Vernieu and Lindsay Graham Ahanonu (Hulu)

• WINNER: The White Lotus – Meredith Tucker and Katie Doyle (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

• WINNER: Euphoria - Ryan Heffington (HBO/HBO Max)

• Goliath – Fred Tallaksen (Prime Video)

• The Porter – Christian Vincent (BET+)

• Schmigadoon! – Christopher Gattelli (Apple TV+)

• Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas – Mandy Moore and Jillian Meyers (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

• WINNER: Dopesick – Checco Varese (Hulu)

• 1883 – Ben Richardson (Paramount+)

• 1883 – Christina Alexandra Voros (Paramount+)

• Gaslit – Larkin Seiple (Starz)

• Moon Knight – Gregory Middleton (Disney+)

• Station Eleven – Christian Sprenger (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

• B Positive – Steven V. Silver (CBS)

• The Conners – Donald A. Morgan (ABC)

• WINNER: How I Met Your Father – Gary Baum (Hulu)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

• WINNER: Atlanta – Christian Sprenger (FX)

• Barry – Carl Herse (HBO/HBO Max)

• Grown-ish – Mark Doering-Powell (Freeform)

• Hacks – Adam Bricker (HBO/HBO Max)

• Insecure – Ava Berkofsky (HBO/HBO Max)

• Russian Doll – Ula Pontikos (Netflix)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

• WINNER: Euphoria – Marcell Rév (HBO/HBO Max)

• Loki – Autumn Durald Arkapaw (Disney+)

• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – M. David Mullen (Prime Video) Ozark – Eric Koretz (Netflix)

• Squid Game – Lee Hyung-deok (Netflix)

• Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – Todd Banhazl (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

• Black-ish (ABC)

• Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

• WINNER: Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

• Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

• Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

• The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

• American Horror Stories (FX)

• Black-ish (ABC)

• Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

• Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

• WINNER: Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

• Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

• American Horror Stories (FX)

• American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX)

• Angelyne (Peacock)

• WINNER: Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

• Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

• Ozark (Netflix)

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

• The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

• Loki (Disney+)

• Moon Knight (Disney+)

• Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

• WINNER: What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

• The Witcher (Netflix)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

• Jerrod Carmichael – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

• Bill Hader – Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)

• James Lance – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

• WINNER: Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

• Christopher McDonald – Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

• Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

• Adrien Brody – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

• James Cromwell – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

• WINNER: Colman Domingo – Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

• Arian Moayed – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

• Tom Pelphrey – Ozark (Netflix)

• Alexander Skarsgård – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

• Jane Adams – Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

• Harriet Sansom Harris – Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

• Jane Lynch – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

• WINNER: Laurie Metcalf – Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

• Kaitlin Olson – Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

• Harriet Walter – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

• Hope Davis – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

• Marcia Gay Harden – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

• Martha Kelly – Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

• Sanaa Lathan – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

• WINNER: Lee Yoo-mi – Squid Game (Netflix)

• Harriet Walter – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Main Title Design

• Candy (Hulu)

• Cowboy Bebop (Netflix)

• Foundation (Apple TV+)

• Lisey's Story (Apple TV+)

• Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

• Pachinko (Apple TV+)

• WINNER: Severance (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

• Call Me Kat (Fox)

• How I Met Your Father (Hulu)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

• 1883: "1883" – Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian (Paramount+)

• Moon Knight: "Asylum" – Hesham Nazih (Disney+)

• Station Eleven: "Unbroken Circle" – Dan Romer (HBO/HBO Max)

• A Very British Scandal: "Episode 1" – Nathan Barr (Prime Video)

• WINNER: The White Lotus: "Mysterious Monkeys" – Cristobal Tapia de Veer (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

• The Flight Attendant: "The Reykjavík Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time of Year" – Blake Neely (HBO/HBO Max)

• Loki: "Glorious Purpose" – Natalie Holt (Disney+)

• Only Murders in the Building: "The Boy from 6B" – Siddhartha Khosla (Hulu)

• Schmigadoon!: "Schmigadoon!" – Christopher Willis (Apple TV+)

• WINNER: Severance: "The We We Are" – Theodore Shapiro (Apple TV+)

• Succession: "Chiantishire" – Nicholas Britell (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Music Supervision

• Better Call Saul (AMC)

• Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

• Ozark (Netflix)

• WINNER: Stranger Things (Netflix)

• The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

• Loki (Disney+)

• Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

• Severance (Apple TV+)

• Squid Game (Netflix)

• WINNER: The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

• Euphoria: "All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name" – "Elliot's Song" by Labrinth, Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, and Zendaya (HBO/HBO Max)

• Euphoria: "You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can" – "I'm Tired" by Labrinth, Zendaya, and Sam Levinson (HBO/HBO Max)

• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "How to Chew Quietly and Influence People" – "Maybe Monica" by Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore (Prime Video)

• WINNER: Schmigadoon!: "Schmigadoon!" – "Corn Puddin'" by Cinco Paul (Apple TV+)

• This Is Us: "Day of the Wedding" – "The Forever Now" by Siddhartha Khosla and Taylor Goldsmith (NBC)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

• WINNER: Bridgerton (Netflix)

• The First Lady (Showtime)

• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

• Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

• Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

• The First Lady (Showtime)

• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

• WINNER: Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

• Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

• Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Period Costumes

• Angelyne (Peacock)

• Bridgerton (Netflix)

• The First Lady (Showtime)

• WINNER: The Great (Hulu)

• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

• The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

• Ozark (Netflix)

• Severance (Apple TV+)

• WINNER: Squid Game (Netflix)

• Succession (HBO)

• The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

• WINNER: The Gilded Age (HBO)

• The Great (Hulu)

• Loki (Disney+)

• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

• Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

• Emily in Paris (Netflix)

• Hacks (HBO)

• WINNER: Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

• Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

• Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

• United States of Al (CBS)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

• Angelyne (Peacock)

• Gaslit (Starz)

• Impeachment (FX)

• Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

• WINNER: Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

• WINNER: Barry: "starting now" – Ali Greer (HBO/HBO Max)

• Hacks: "There Will Be Blood" – Jessica Brunetto (HBO/HBO Max) Insecure: "Choices, Okay?!" – Nena Erb (HBO/HBO Max)

• Only Murders in the Building: "Fan Fiction" – JoAnne Marie Yarrow (Hulu) Only Murders in the Building: "Open and Shut" – Julie Monroe (Hulu)

• Ted Lasso: "No Weddings and a Funeral" – A.J. Catoline and Alex Szabo (Apple TV+)

• Ted Lasso: "Rainbow" – Melissa McCoy (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

• WINNER: Euphoria: "The Theater and Its Double" – Laura Zempel, Julio C. Perez IV, Nikola Boyanov, and Aaron I. Butler (HBO/HBO Max)

• Severance: "In Perpetuity" – Erica Freed Marker and Geoffrey Richman (Apple TV+) Severance: "The We We Are" – Geoffrey Richman (Apple TV+)

• Squid Game: "Gganbu" – Nam Na-yeong (Netflix)

• Stranger Things: "Chapter Four: Dear Billy" – Dean Zimmerman and Casey Cichocki (Netflix) Succession: "All the Bells Say" – Ken Eluto and Ellen Tam (HBO/HBO Max)

• Succession: "Chiantishire" – Jane Rizzo (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

• Dopesick: "Black Box Warning" – C. Chi-yoon Chung (Hulu)

• Dopesick: "First Bottle" – Douglas Crise (Hulu)

• Pam & Tommy: "I Love You, Tommy" – Tatiana S. Riegel (Hulu)

• Station Eleven: "Unbroken Circle" – David Eisenberg, Anna Hauger, Anthony McAfee, and Yoni Reiss (HBO/HBO Max)

• The White Lotus: "Departures" – John M. Valerio (HBO/HBO Max)

• The White Lotus: "Mysterious Monkeys" – Heather Persons (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

• Arcane (Netflix)

• WINNER: Barry (HBO/HBO Max)

• Cobra Kai (Netflix)

• Love, Death & Robots (Netflix)

• Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

• What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

• Better Call Saul (AMC)

• The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

• Loki (Disney+)

• Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

• Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

• WINNER: Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

• American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX)

• Gaslit (Starz)

• Midnight Mass (Netflix)

• WINNER: Moon Knight (Disney+)

• Station Eleven (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

• Barry (HBO/HBO Max)

• Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)

• Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

• WINNER: Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

• Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

• What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

• Better Call Saul (AMC)

• Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

• Ozark (Netflix)

• WINNER: Stranger Things (Netflix)

• Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

• Dopesick (Hulu)

• Gaslit (Starz)

• Moon Knight (Disney+)

• Pam and Tommy (Hulu)

• WINNER: The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

• WINNER: The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

• Foundation (Apple TV+)

• Lost in Space (Netflix)

• Stranger Things (Netflix)

• The Witcher (Netflix)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

• The Man Who Fell to Earth (Showtime)

• See (Apple TV+)

• Snowpiercer (TNT)

• Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix)

• WINNER: Squid Game (Netflix)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

• WINNER: Barry (HBO/HBO Max)

• Cobra Kai (Netflix)

• Hawkeye (Disney+)

• Peacemaker (HBO/HBO Max)

• The Righteous Gemstones (HBO/HBO Max)

• What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

• The Blacklist (NBC)

• The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

• Moon Knight (Disney+)

• 911 Lone Star (Fox)

• WINNER: Stranger Things (Netflix)

• The Witcher (Netflix)

Outstanding Stunt Performance

• Barry: "710N" – Clay Cullen, David Castillo, Jolene Van Vugt, and Chris Morrison (HBO/HBO Max) The Blacklist: "Between Sleep and Awake" – Chad Michael Hessler (NBC)

• Hawkeye: "Echoes" – Carl Richard Burden, Noon Orsatti, Renae Moneymaker, and Crystal Hooks (Disney+)

• Moon Knight: "Gods and Monsters" – Daren Nop, Jamel Blissat, Estelle Darnault, and Sara Leal (Disney+)

• WINNER: Squid Game: "Stick to the Team" – Lim Tae-hoon, Shim Sang-min, Kim Cha-i, and Lee Tae-young (Netflix)

• Stranger Things: "Chapter Four: Dear Billy" – Matthew Scheib and Jura Yury Kruze (Netflix)

Outstanding Television Movie

• WINNER: Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

• Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

• Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon (Paramount+)

• The Survivor (HBO/HBO Max)

• Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

Congratulations to all the winners…