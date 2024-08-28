Cricketer Dinesh Karthik Hails Dhanush's 'Raayan' as a Cinematic Masterpiece

Dhanush's milestone 50th film, ‘Raayan,’ has emerged as a massive hit, marking a significant achievement in his illustrious career. Not only did Dhanush star in this landmark film, but he also took on the dual role of director, showcasing his versatility and storytelling prowess.

The film has received positive feedback from both critics and audiences. Notably, Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter to express his admiration for Dhanush's work in ‘Raayan.’ Karthik praised Dhanush not only as an exceptional actor but also as a talented director, highlighting his contribution to the film's success.

In ‘Raayan,’ Dhanush plays the titular role of a man who, after losing his parents at a young age, moves to Chennai with his siblings to escape the dangers of their village. The film unfolds as Dhanush, alongside his brothers and sister, strives to protect his family and build a new life in the bustling city. His journey leads him to Selvaraghavan, who aids him in managing his household responsibilities.

The plot takes a dramatic turn when Dhanush’s brother, played by Sandeep Kishan, accidentally kills the son of Saravanan, a powerful figure in the area. The story delves into how Dhanush navigates this perilous situation to safeguard his family from the ensuing threats.

‘Raayan’ boasts a stellar cast including Thushara Vijayan, Sandeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, SJ Surya, Selvaraghavan, and Aparna Balamurali. Dhanush's portrayal in the film is particularly noteworthy as he sports a shaved head, a first in his acting career. The film's direction by Dhanush has been praised for its compelling narrative and engaging storytelling.

Produced by Sun Pictures, ‘Raayan’ features a musical score by the legendary A.R. Rahman. The soundtrack has resonated well with audiences, contributing to the film’s success. The movie has achieved box office success, grossing over 100 crores, solidifying its status as a super hit.

Following its theatrical success, ‘Raayan’ was released on Amazon Prime on August 23.