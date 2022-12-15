Critics Choice Awards 2023: RRR Bags 5 Nominations Including Best Picture, Best Director And Best Visual Effects Categories
- RRR is nominated in total 5 categories of Critics Choice Awards 2023!
- It made its place in Best Foreign Language Film, Best Director, Best Song, Best Visual Effects and Best Picture categories!
- The main event will be held on 15th January, 2023 in Los Angeles!
Tollywood's blockbuster of the year RRR movie is showing off its magic everywhere… It is bagging a place in every International Award nominations list and is raising expectations on the prestigious Oscars 2023 with its every move. Yesterday itself we witnessed its place in the Golden Globe 2023 Awards nominations list and within a few hours, it also made its place in the most-awaited Critics Choice Awards 2023 nominations and that too in total 5 categories namely: Best Foreign Language Film, Best Director, Best Song, Best Visual Effects and Best Picture. The winners will be announced in the main event which will be held on 15th January, 2023 in Los Angeles!
The makers shared this great news with all the netizens and the Tollywood movie buffs and made their day…
Along with sharing the news, they also wrote, "#RRRMovie has been nominated in 5 categories for the prestigious @CriticsChoice Awards. Thanking the Jury for recognising #RRR. #CriticsChoiceAwards".
Best Song Nominations List:
Best Foreign Language Film List:
Best Visual Effects:
Best Director:
Best Picture:
RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and has Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem. Even Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson also impressed the audience with their ace screen presence. This movie is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by the ace producer DVV Danayya!
Take a look at the complete nominations list of Critics Choice Awards 2023:
BEST PICTURE
• Avatar: The Way of Water
• Babylon
• The Banshees of Inisherin
• Elvis
• Everything Everywhere All at Once
• The Fabelmans
• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
• RRR
• Tár
• Top Gun: Maverick
• Women Talking
BEST ACTOR
• Austin Butler – Elvis
• Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
• Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
• Brendan Fraser – The Whale
• Paul Mescal – Aftersun
• Bill Nighy – Living
BEST ACTRESS
• Cate Blanchett – Tár
• Viola Davis – The Woman King
• Danielle Deadwyler – Till
• Margot Robbie – Babylon
• Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
• Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
• Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
• Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
• Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
• Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
• Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
• Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
• Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
• Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
• Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
• Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
• Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
• Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
• Frankie Corio – Aftersun
• Jalyn Hall – Till
• Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
• Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
• Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
• Sadie Sink – The Whale
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
• The Banshees of Inisherin
• Everything Everywhere All at Once
• The Fabelmans
• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
• The Woman King
• Women Talking
BEST DIRECTOR
• James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
• Damien Chazelle – Babylon
• Todd Field – Tár
• Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
• Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
• Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
• Sarah Polley – Women Talking
• Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
• S. S. Rajamouli – RRR
• Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
• Tár
• Everything Everywhere All at Once
• The Banshees of Inisherin
• The Fabelmans
• Aftersun
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
• The Whale
• Living
• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
• She Said
• Women Talking
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
• Avatar: The Way of Water
• Empire of Light
• Tár
• The Fabelmans
• Top Gun: Maverick
• Babylon
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
• The Fabelmans
• Avatar: The Way of Water
• Everything Everywhere All at Once
• Elvis
• Babylon
BEST EDITING
• Babylon
• Top Gun: Maverick
• Avatar: The Way of Water
• Everything Everywhere All at Once
• Elvis
• Tár
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
• Everything Everywhere All at Once
• Elvis
• The Woman King
• Babylon
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
• Babylon
• The Batman
• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
• Elvis
• Everything Everywhere All at Once
• The Whale
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
• Avatar: The Way of Water
• The Batman
• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
• Everything Everywhere All at Once
• RRR
• Top Gun: Maverick
BEST COMEDY
• The Banshees of Inisherin
• Bros
• Everything Everywhere All at Once
• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
• Triangle of Sadness
• The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
• Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
• Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
• Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
• Turning Red
• Wendell & Wild
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
• All Quiet on the Western Front
• Argentina, 1985
• Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
• Close
• Decision to Leave
• RRR
BEST SONG
• "Carolina" – Where the Crawdads Sing
• "Ciao Papa" – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
• "Hold My Hand" – Top Gun: Maverick
• "Lift Me Up" – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
• "Naatu Naatu" – RRR
• "New Body Rhumba" – White Noise
BEST SCORE
• Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
• The Batman
• Tár
• Women Talking
• Babylon
• The Fabelmans
Hope RRR brings home all the awards in which the movie is nominated…