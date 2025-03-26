Critics' Choice Awards 2025: Full Winners List Revealed

Live
Check out the full list of winners at the 2025 Critics' Choice Awards, including Best Feature Film, Best Actor, and Best Web Series.
The 7th edition of the Critics' Choice Awards has revealed this year’s winners across multiple categories, including a newly introduced Best Documentary award. The prestigious event recognized outstanding performances and contributions in feature films, web series, and short films.
Major Winners in Feature Film Category
- Best Feature Film: All We Imagine As Light
- Best Director: Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine As Light)
- Best Actor: Diljit Dosanjh (Amar Singh Chamkila)
- Best Actress: Darshana Rajendran (Paradise)
- Best Supporting Actor: Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)
- Best Supporting Actress: Kani Kusruti (Girls Will Be Girls)
- Best Writing: Anand Ekarshi (Aattam)
- Best Cinematography: Ranabir Das (All We Imagine As Light)
- Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker (Kill)
- Gender Sensitivity Award: Girls Will Be Girls
Web Series Category
- Best Web Series: Poacher
- Best Director: Richie Mehta (Poacher)
- Best Actor: Barun Sobti (Raat Jawaan Hai)
- Best Actress: Nimisha Sajayan (Poacher)
- Best Supporting Actor: Dibyendu Bhattacharya (Poacher)
- Best Supporting Actress: Kani Kusruti (Poacher)
- Best Writing: Richie Mehta, Gopan Chidambaran, Suprotim Sengupta, Amrita Bagchi (Poacher)
Short Film Category
- Best Short Film: Obur
- Best Director: Faraz Ali (Obur)
- Best Actor: Harish Khanna (Jal Tu Jalaal Tu)
- Best Actress: Jyoti Dogra (Taak - Tracker)
- Best Writing: Faraz Ali (Obur')
- Best Cinematography: Anand Bansal (Obur)
Documentary Category
- Best Documentary: Nocturnes
Diljit Dosanjh, awarded Best Actor for Amar Singh Chamkila, expressed gratitude to the Film Critics Guild. He dedicated the honor to the film’s subject and credited director Imtiaz Ali for bringing the story to life. “This is Imtiaz sir’s vision. I was fortunate to be part of it,” he remarked.
Payal Kapadia, named Best Director for All We Imagine As Light, acknowledged the recognition from the Critics' Choice Awards as significant. “This film has received immense support from critics, and I am grateful for their encouragement,” she said.