National Silk Expo Opens Hyderabad

SocialiteAlekhya Reddy inaugurated the 11-day National Silk Expo–2026 at Kalinga Cultural Hall, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Organized by Jagdishwar Hastkala, the exhibition showcases a wide range of handmade cotton and silk wear, exclusive silk saris, and traditional handloom creations from across the country. Speaking at the event, Alekhya Reddy emphasized the importance of such platforms in connecting women with well-designed handloom products under one roof. Organizer Jayesh Kumar stated that the expo’s core objective is to promote weavers by providing them direct market access, ensuring customers receive pure silk and cotton products straight from artisans without intermediar