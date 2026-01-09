  1. Home
  2. Life Style
  3. Fashion
Life Style

National Silk Expo Opens Hyderabad

  • Created On:  9 Jan 2026 10:38 AM IST
National Silk Expo Opens Hyderabad
X

SocialiteAlekhya Reddy inaugurated the 11-day National Silk Expo–2026 at Kalinga Cultural Hall, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Organized by Jagdishwar Hastkala, the exhibition showcases a wide range of handmade cotton and silk wear, exclusive silk saris, and traditional handloom creations from across the country. Speaking at the event, Alekhya Reddy emphasized the importance of such platforms in connecting women with well-designed handloom products under one roof. Organizer Jayesh Kumar stated that the expo’s core objective is to promote weavers by providing them direct market access, ensuring customers receive pure silk and cotton products straight from artisans without intermediar

Tags

National Silk Expo 2026Handloom and Silk SarisWeaver EmpowermentHyderabad ExhibitionTraditional Textiles
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Five arrested, 421 cockfight knives seized

Five arrested, 421 cockfight knives seized

National News

More
Share it
X