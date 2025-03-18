Curious Eyes Cinema’s short film selected for world premiere at Visions du Réel, Switzerland

A short film set in a Himalayan village, Rains Don’t Make Us Happy Anymore, produced by Sharad Mehra under the banner of Curious Eyes Cinema, is set to make its world premiere on April 10 at the prestigious 56th Visions du Réel International Film Festival, 2025. The film has been written and directed by Yashasvi Juyal.

“We are absolutely thrilled that our film has been chosen for this prestigious festival featuring 154 films from a record 57 countries. It’s an incredible platform to share our labour of love and passion with a wider audience, and we can’t wait for the world to experience it,” says producer Sharad Mehra.

The documentary is set in the village of Lohari, home to the Jaunsari tribe in Uttarakhand's Jaunsar-Bawar region. The Jaunsari are a small tribal community in the Jaunsar-Bawar region of Uttarakhand. Known for their unique culture, faith healing, and terraced farming, they have traditionally cultivated crops such as wheat, barley, and lentils. However, their traditions and cultural heritage have gradually declined as younger generations migrate to cities in search of better opportunities.

“This film sheds light on the pressing issue of displacement caused by the development of hydroelectric projects and dams in the Himalayas, highlighting the profound impact on both the land and its people. With limited representation of Himalayan narratives, this selection marks a monumental moment for us, and we are excited to embark on this journey, sharing this important story with the world,” says director Yashasvi Juyal.