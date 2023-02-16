Custody: 7 enormous sets have been built in Hyderabad for a dance sequence.

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is currently filming for the bilingual action thriller "Custody," directed by Venkat Prabhu, which is in its final stages of production. Alongside Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty was cast in a lead role, and a song sequence is being shot between them in Annapurna Studios. To add a lavish touch, the song is being filmed on seven different sets, making it one of the major highlights of the film.

The choreography for the song has been done by Shekar Master, and the music is scored by Ilayaraja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. In addition to Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty, the film also features Arvind Swami, Priyamani, Sarath Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Premgi, and other notable actors in crucial roles. Backed by high production values and technical brilliance, the film is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Pavan Kumar is presenting this ambitious project, which is set to release worldwide on May 12th.